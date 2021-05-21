School Fees Program Taking Applications

Families may be able to get some assistance in paying school fees from OhioMeansJobs-Hancock County.

OhioMeansJobs-Hancock County is taking applications for its School Fees Program.

Families at or below 150 percent FPL (Federal Poverty Level) with children in grades K-12 are potentially eligible for $300 per student (per school year) to be directly paid to the school for school fees.

People with a question or who want to apply should call 419-429-8083.

OhioMeansJobs-Hancock County is located at 7746 County Road 140 in Findlay.