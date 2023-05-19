School Goes Into Lockdown Amid Shooting Threat, Suspect Arrested

The Findlay Police Department says a man was arrested after making a threat on social media indicating a shooting was going to occur at a school.

Police responded to Jefferson Primary on Fairlawn Place on Friday afternoon after learning of the threat.

Officers made contact with school officials and the school went into lockdown.

Investigating officers responded to a residence near the school where the suspect lives, and after interviewing him, he was placed under arrest. Police identified the man who was arrested as Chad Johnston Jr.

He was charged with inducing panic.

Police say no guns were located at the suspect’s residence and several electronic devices were seized as evidence.