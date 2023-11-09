School Resource Officer Saves Choking Student

A school resource officer in McComb was recognized for saving the life of a child who was choking.

Randy Dunn, a private security school resource officer, was monitoring lunchtime in late October when an elementary student started choking.

Officer Dunn performed the Heimlich maneuver on the student, dislodged the food, and got them breathing normally again.

Dunn was presented with a life-saving certificate and plaque by Chief Blanton, of Bee-Safe Security and Investigations, and McComb Principal Jeremy Herr.

“It was an excellent response time,” Herr said.

“Officer Dunn does a great job for us here at the school. He’s respected by pretty much everybody he comes into contact with, treats people fairly and honestly.”

Officer Dunn is pictured below in a post on the Bee-Safe Facebook page.