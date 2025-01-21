Schools Closing For Another Day Due To Extreme Cold

Findlay City Schools says due to the forecasted extreme temperatures there will be no school again on Wednesday, January 22.

Findlay City Schools were also closed on Tuesday due to the extreme cold.

There was no school on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, although that day was also extremely cold and school probably would’ve been canceled for extreme cold that day as well.

