Second Chance Awareness Event Being Held In Findlay

(From the Hancock County Second Chance Coalition)

Second Chance Month is observed every April and is a national effort to raise awareness of the collateral consequences of a criminal conviction and unlocking second chance opportunities for people having completed their sentences to become contributing citizens.

The Second Chance Coalition of Hancock County is inviting the public to an awareness event on Thursday, April 25, 2024 at The Dock at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 800 South Main Street, Findlay, Ohio.

Doors will open at 11:00 a.m. and feature information and resources for individuals rebuilding their lives after incarceration.

We spoke with Hancock Public Health’s Cheryl Miller about the event.

A light lunch will be provided, and you will hear personal accounts of local individuals who have navigated barriers to rebuild their lives in Hancock County.

The Hancock County Second Chance coalition was created to highlight the challenges formerly incarcerated individuals face when they return to the community.

Many formerly incarcerated individuals strive to be fully contributing members of their communities and struggle to overcome the negative stigma of being a criminal.

It is a core belief of this coalition that every person has value in our community and together, as a community, we can help rebuild lives.

Many local and regional agencies to provide information and resources for those who are working through barriers post incarceration.

Among those agencies are the Hancock County Court of Common Pleas, the Findlay Municipal Court, Legal Aid of Western Ohio, Hancock County Job and Family Services, Habitat for Humanity’s Financial Opportunity Center, Welcome to a New Life, Hancock Public Health, Focus Wellness & Recovery, and the Veterans Service Office to name a few.

For questions, please contact Cheryl Miller (567) 250-5192 or email at [email protected].