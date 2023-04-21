Second Chance Awareness Event Held In Findlay

The Second Chance Coalition of Hancock County held an event in Findlay to raise awareness of the challenges that formerly incarcerated individuals face when they return to the community.

“Many formerly incarcerated people strive to be fully contributing members of their communities and struggle to overcome the stigma of having a criminal record,” said Sharona Bishop, peer support specialist at Hancock Public Health.

She says the core belief of the coalition is that every person has value in the community, and together, as a community, we can help rebuild lives.

Sharona is in the center in the above picture provided by Hancock Public Health.

“I myself am a person with lived experience. I have a criminal background so I understand what it’s like when you hit barriers when you’re trying to do better.”

“And I learned that building amazing support is what has really helped me through my whole journey.”

At the event, which was held at The Dock at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, people heard personal accounts of starting over from area individuals wanting to encourage others to not give up.

A variety of local agencies were on hand to provide information and resources for those who are working through barriers post incarceration.

Among those agencies are the Hancock County Court of Common Pleas, the Findlay Municipal Court, Legal Aid of Western Ohio, Hancock County Job and Family Services, Habitat for Humanity’s Financial Opportunity Center, Welcome to a New Life, Hancock Public Health, Focus Wellness & Recovery, and the Veterans Service Office to name a few.

People with questions about the event can contact Cheryl Miller (567) 250-5192 or email at [email protected]

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn issued a proclamation declaring April 2023 as Second Chance Month in Findlay.