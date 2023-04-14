‘Second Chance Coalition’ Holding Awareness Event In Findlay

(Story courtesy of the Second Chance Coalition)

The Second Chance Coalition of Hancock County is inviting the public to an awareness event on Thursday, April 20th from 10 to 2 at The Dock at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 800 South Main Street in Findlay.

Second Chance Month is observed in April and is a national effort to raise awareness of the collateral consequences of a criminal conviction and unlocking second chance opportunities for people having completed their sentences to become contributing citizens.

The Hancock County Second Chance coalition was created to bring awareness of challenges formerly incarcerated individuals face when they return to the community.

Many formerly incarcerated individuals strive to be fully contributing members of their communities and struggle to overcome the stigma of being a criminal.

It is a core belief of this coalition that every person has value in our community and together, as a community, we can help rebuild lives.

This event is meant for those in need of a second chance in Hancock County.

You will get to hear personal accounts of starting over from area individuals wanting to encourage others to not give up.

We will be serving a meal for those in attendance, provided through the generosity of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church and by Joan Pierce at Great Scot Community Market.

We have also asked many local agencies to provide information and resources for those who are working through barriers post incarceration.

Among those agencies are the Hancock County Court of Common Pleas, the Findlay Municipal Court, Legal Aid of Western Ohio, Hancock County Job and Family Services, Habitat for Humanity’s Financial Opportunity Center, Welcome to a New Life, Hancock Public Health, Focus Wellness & Recovery, and the Veterans Service Office to name a few.

For questions, please contact Cheryl Miller (567) 250-5192 or email at [email protected]

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn issued a proclamation declaring April 2023 as Second Chance Month in Findlay.