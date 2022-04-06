Second Chances Community Forum Being Held

A number of Hancock County agencies are collaborating on a community forum to bring awareness about second chances for those returning to the community after incarceration.

Claire Osborne, program manager at the nonprofit Focus, will speak at the event about her experiences after incarceration and how a second chance changed her life.

April 2022 is being recognized as Second Chance month for individuals affected by crime and incarceration.

Second Chance month was initiated by the grassroots organization Prison Fellowship.

Prison Fellowship is the nation’s largest outreach to prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, and a leading voice for criminal justice reform.

With more than 40 years of experience helping restore men and women behind bars, Prison Fellowship advocates for federal and state criminal justice reforms that transform those responsible for crime, validate victims, and encourage communities to play a role in creating a safe, redemptive, and just society.

The community forum will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 5:30-8 p.m. at New Vision Center, 1400 6th Street, Findlay.