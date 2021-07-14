Second COVID Vaccine Incentive Contest Coming Soon

On the heels of the Vax-A-Million incentive program, Governor DeWine says he will soon unveil a new plan to boost the state’s vaccination rates.

The governor says the new incentive program will be announced in the next week.

He hasn’t given out any details but he did hint that smaller amounts of money could be offered to jump-start the vaccination slowdown.

DeWine made the announcement during a news conference about the opening of a new ramp from downtown Columbus to Interstate 70.

Ohio’s vaccination dashboard shows that around 48 percent of Ohioans have started the vaccination process, and the governor is concerned about the spread of the delta variant of the COVID virus.