Second Day Of Protesting In Findlay

For the second day in a row on Tuesday people assembled in Findlay calling for justice for George Floyd and protesting police brutality and racial injustice.

Protesters gathered in front of the Hancock County Courthouse and marched down Main Street, holding signs and chanting things like “no justice, no peace” and “black lives matter.”

Demonstrators are planning an entire week of peaceful protesting outside the Hancock County Courthouse in downtown Findlay beginning at noon each day.