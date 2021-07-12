Second Days Of Caring Scheduled For The Fall

The United Way of Hancock County will be holding a Days of Caring service event in the fall, the first time they will have had two events in one year.

“Holding a second fall Days of Caring enables us to provide additional support to our local non-profits when they need it most,” said CEO Angela DeBoskey.

She says an added benefit is that volunteers who may have been interested in helping in the spring but couldn’t now have this option to give.

DeBoskey said, last year, because of the pandemic, they moved their May event to September, and the fall event was very well received.

During the Days of Caring event in May of this year, more than 550 volunteers from area corporations completed 79 projects for 15 agencies.

The fall event will run September 20-22. Registration opens July 13th and closes August 13th.

During Days of Caring, employees of area corporations and small businesses lend a hand to local organizations.

Non-profits in need of help submit projects, volunteer teams register to help, and the United Way matches up the two groups.

Volunteers then head out in force to complete projects such as landscaping, organizing, painting, construction and cleaning.

Learn more about the event and how to volunteer by clicking here.