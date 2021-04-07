Second Dose Vaccine Clinic To Be Held At UF

Health officials are holding a Second Dose Clinic on Saturday, April 10th for people who received the first half of a two-dose vaccine at the mass vaccination clinic that was held at the University of Findlay on March 13th.

Hancock Public Health says the clinic is by appointment only.

Appointments are at the same time as the original appointment unless otherwise confirmed.

Like the first clinic, the Second Dose Clinic will be at UF’s Koehler Complex. More information is below.

More than 2,000 people received the vaccine at the clinic on March 13th.

Some people received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

For other weekly clinics people can call Hancock Public Health at 419-424-7105 and select option 1 for COVID-19 vaccine information and scheduling.