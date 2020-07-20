Second Hancock County Resident Dies Of COVID-19

A second Hancock County resident has died from COVID-19.

Hancock Public Health says the patient was a 70-year-old woman.

The county’s first death from the coronavirus was back on April 9th when an 81-year-old man died.

Hancock County as of Monday had 136 cases of the coronavirus and two deaths.

That’s an increase of 24 cases from Friday.

44 of the cases are active, which is an increase of 16 from Friday.

Hancock County as of Monday was at the lowest alert level, the yellow level.

