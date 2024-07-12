Second Sheetz Gas Station Approved By Planning Commission

The Findlay City Planning Commission approved a Sheetz gas station for the northwest corner of the intersection of Tiffin Avenue and Croy Drive, next to the new Raising Cane’s.

Sheetz is planning to build a 12-pump gas station and convenience store at that location.

The site will have two new curb cuts.

One is a full entrance onto Croy Drive while the other is a right-in/right-out onto Tiffin Avenue.

Sheetz is also building a gas station at the northeast corner of North Main Street and County Road 99, just down the road from where they’re building a large distribution center at the corner of County Road 212 and Township Road 230, east of the Lowe’s Distribution Center.