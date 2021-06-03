Second Vax-A-Million Winner Is From Toledo
The winner of the state’s second $1 million Vax-a-Million drawing is from Toledo.
Jonathan Carlyle told the governor that he was just finishing up work at his job with Amazon when he found out he was the winner.
Jonathan says he and his family plan to use the winnings to buy a home.
He says he and his girlfriend have a five-month-old baby.
Zoie Vincent from suburban Cleveland won the four-year, full-ride scholarship to an Ohio state college or university.
The winners of the third of five drawings will be announced on Wednesday, June 9th.
People need to register for that drawing by Sunday night.
Congratulations, Zoie – our Vax-a-Million scholarship winner! Zoie is out of town for her aunt’s wedding, but we were able to congratulate her over FaceTime! If you’re between 12 & 17 and had at least one dose of the vaccine, you could be next! Sign up at https://t.co/ZmJ8iKoSlV pic.twitter.com/tgfpfgUTYa
— Mike DeWine (@MikeDeWine) June 3, 2021