Second Vax-A-Million Winner Is From Toledo

The winner of the state’s second $1 million Vax-a-Million drawing is from Toledo.

Jonathan Carlyle told the governor that he was just finishing up work at his job with Amazon when he found out he was the winner.

Jonathan says he and his family plan to use the winnings to buy a home.

He says he and his girlfriend have a five-month-old baby.

Zoie Vincent from suburban Cleveland won the four-year, full-ride scholarship to an Ohio state college or university.

The winners of the third of five drawings will be announced on Wednesday, June 9th.

People need to register for that drawing by Sunday night.