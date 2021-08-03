Semi And Car Collide North Of McComb

A semi and car collided on a county road a little north of McComb, sending the car into the ditch and causing the semi to catch on fire.

The crash happened at around 4:15 Tuesday afternoon on County Road 126.

The impact pushed the car into the east ditch and caused the semi to catch on fire.

WFIN was told at the scene that the driver of the car had to be extricated and they were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital.

The semi driver was a little shaken up but did not have to be taken to a hospital.

The fire sent smoke into the sky that could be seen in Findlay and probably even further away.

In addition to McComb Fire, some other agencies also responded to help with the fire on the trailer that was hauling a load from Hearthside Food Solutions just down the road.