Semi Catches On Fire Along I-75 South Of Findlay

The northbound lanes of Interstate 75, about five miles south of Findlay, were shut down at around 6 o’clock Thursday night for a semi fire.

We couldn’t get too close to the scene but we spoke to a fire crew leaving the scene who said 40,000 pounds of watermelons perished in the fire.

In the picture above you can see a bunch of the charred fruit.

Other than that there were no injuries.

The driver of the semi was able to disconnect the trailer from the cab.

The trailer was destroyed but it appears the cab was fine.