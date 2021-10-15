Semi Crash Closes Interstate 75 Ramp In Findlay

A semi crash closed the ramp from Interstate 75 southbound to U.S. 68/State Route 15 and Lima Avenue in Findlay on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened a little before 2 p.m. and caused quite a backup on the interstate.

Video from an ODOT camera showed the semi on its side.

Many southbound drivers got off at State Route 12 and detoured through the city to get to where they were going.

The ramp was still closed at around 7 o’clock Friday night, but it sounded like it wouldn’t be much longer until it reopened.

There was no word on any injuries or how the crash occurred.