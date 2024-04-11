Semi Crash On Interstate 75 In Findlay

A semi went off the right side of Interstate 75 southbound in Findlay a little before the Lima Avenue overpass and into a creek about 1:15 Thursday afternoon.

Crews were on the scene to help the driver from the wreckage.

No word yet on injuries to the driver.

Traffic was slowly getting by, but traffic was getting backed up and crews may have to shut down all southbound lanes to pull the semi from the creek and remove it from the scene.

Drive with caution in the area.