A semi jackknifed on US68/SR15 in Findlay a little south of the flyover ramp from Interstate 75.

The crash happened at around 12:30 Monday afternoon.

Traffic was being diverted off the roadway and onto the Lima Avenue roundabouts where traffic could get right back on US68/SR15 to go southbound.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

Roads were slick on Monday from some steady rainfall.