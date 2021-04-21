Semi Rollover And RV Fire In McComb

There were a lot of emergency vehicles on County Road 126 a little north of McComb on Wednesday night responding to two separate incidents.

It just so happened that a semi crashed and an RV caught on fire next to a home at around the same time at around 6:15.

The semi driver was okay but the rig leaked some diesel into a ditch.

Hancock County EMA responded to the scene.

The road had to be closed as the rig was righted and removed.

In the other incident, just down the street and closer to town, a Winnebago was totally destroyed in a fire.

(a picture of the RV fire is below and below that is video of the semi rollover)