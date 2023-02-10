Semi Strikes Overpass On I-75, Damaging Vehicles And Causing Injuries

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a semi driver was arrested after crashing into and damaging an overpass on Interstate 75 in Rossford.

It happened at 1:45 Friday morning on Interstate 75 at the Lime City Road overpass.

The Highway Patrol said Lavoris Ruth, 43, of Florida, was driving northbound when his load struck the overpass, sending debris onto the roadway and damaging vehicles and injuring at least one driver.

The Highway Patrol said Ruth did not stop and a witness followed him and police later located him.

Ruth was charged with not having a valid license, driving an over dimensional vehicle and leaving the scene of a crash. He was jailed at the Wood County Justice Center.

The northbound lanes of I-75 were closed as repairs were being made and a detour was set up by the Ohio Department of Transportation.