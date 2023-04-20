Senate Candidate Bernie Moreno Campaigns In Findlay

U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno made a campaign stop in Findlay.

The businessman from Cleveland stopped by Dietsch Brothers to talk to people and take some pictures.

He then got a behind-the-scenes look at the iconic Findlay business from owner Erika Dietsch-Brokamp.

Moreno is hoping to win the GOP nomination to go up against Democrat Sherrod Brown in the fall of 2024.

We asked Moreno about the rail safety legislation being proposed by Senators Vance and Brown, and he said he supports it and that Norfolk Southern should be required to make East Palestine even better than it was before the toxic train derailment in February.

As for what kind of chocolate he likes. He said he prefers milk chocolate and that he would be picking up some dark chocolate from Dietsch’s to take home to his wife.