Senate Hopeful Matt Dolan In Findlay

U.S. Senate candidate and current Ohio State Senator Matt Dolan was campaigning in Findlay.

Dolan is vying for the Republican nomination in a crowded field of candidates hoping to take over for Senator Rob Portman, who is not running for reelection.

The group of people seeking the Republican nomination also includes Jane Timken, Josh Mandel, JD Vance and Mike Gibbons. Bernie Moreno recently suspended his campaign.

Congressman Tim Ryan is seeking the Democrat nomination.

During Dolan’s visit to Findlay he shared that through a listening tour, he’s learned that many of the things he cares about, like the economy, safety and security are the same things Republicans want to talk about.

“And my opponents weren’t talking about those issues. They were running a campaign, and still are, to win the endorsement of former President Trump,” Dolan said.

“Which may be the best political strategy, but it’s not reflecting what Ohioans, what Republicans want their U.S. Senator to do in Washington.”

Dolan, whose family owns the Cleveland Guardians, says another issue he differs from his opponents is on the infrastructure bill.

He said the bill wasn’t perfect, but it’s bringing valuable dollars to Ohio.

Dolan pointed out how the night before the Senate voted on the infrastructure bill President Trump issued a statement that he would not endorse any candidate who supports it.

“And I’m the only that came out and said I support the bill – how can you say you’re gonna go to Washington and fight for Ohio, what’s good for Ohio, if you’re taking orders from someone else.”

When it comes to what happened on January 6th, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol, Dolan says his opinion hasn’t changed since day one.

He said it was in fact an insurrection and a black mark on the United States, and that President Trump bears some responsibility for what happened.

Dolan pointed out that his record shows he can get things done with both Republicans and Democrats

He says all the tragedies that President Biden is bringing upon the country, such as high inflation and open borders, will not get fixed unless you send people to Washington who can engage and get enough votes to pass important legislation.

