Senator Discusses PACT Act With Area Veterans

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown hosted a roundtable at the AMVETS Post 48 in Tiffin to discuss healthcare and disability benefits for veterans who have been harmed by toxic exposure while serving in the military. Last fall he discussed the PACT Act with Veterans in Findlay and you can read more on that by clicking here.

Veterans are now eligible for these benefits due to Brown’s Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022 that was signed into law by President Biden last year.

“This law is the most comprehensive expansion of benefits for veterans who faced toxic exposure in our country’s history,” Brown said.

“We’re working to get the word out to veterans across Ohio. If you were exposed to toxins while serving our country, you deserve the benefits you earned. Period. No exceptions.”

The legislation is named after Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson, a Central Ohio veteran who passed away in 2020 at age 39 from lung cancer after exposure to burn pits during a one-year deployment in Iraq in 2006.

“It is refreshing to have confirmation that Senator Brown has an interest in reaching out to all veterans regarding the recent changes in the law. His boots on ground approach is to be admired. This law change will have a positive impact on veterans’ lives in this rural community and all over the US. This law will allow so many veterans, and their survivors, to obtain the benefits, they deserved to have so long ago, but were unable to obtain,” said Tara Balliet, Director of the Seneca County Veterans Service Office.

“There is a definite increase in claims submission since the passing of the PACT Act. We are continuing our efforts to ensure all veterans receive the benefits they are due.”

The PACT Act is the result of a years-long fight by Brown, veterans and advocates to secure access to Department of Veterans Affairs health care and disability benefits for veterans who were exposed to toxins.

He now is working with Ohio veterans, their families and advocates to bring additional attention to provisions in the PACT Act and urges all Ohio veterans and family members to visit www.va.gov/pact to find out more about how to claim benefits.