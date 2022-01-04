Senator Portman Tests Positive For COVID

U.S. Senator Rob Portman of Ohio says he has tested positive for COVID-19

Portman released a statement on Tuesday morning.

“In preparation for returning to Washington, DC, I took an at-home COVID test last night and it was positive,” Portman wrote.

The Republican said he is asymptomatic and feels fine and has been in contact with the attending physician and his personal doctor.

“I am following their medical advice and following CDC guidelines and isolating for the recommended five days.”

Portman says he will work remotely from home this week, and will not be able to be in Washington, DC for votes.

Portman is 66-years-old and in his last year in office after choosing not to run for re-election.