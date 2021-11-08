Seneca Chamber Launches ‘Love Local’ Campaign

The Seneca Regional Chamber has launched a campaign to encourage those living in Seneca County to support all things local instead of going out of town or online to non-locally owned and operated entities as the holiday season approaches.

The Love Local campaign was inspired by the annual Small Business Saturday event sponsored by American Express that will take place on Saturday, November 26th in communities across the country.

The Seneca Regional Chamber is encouraging the community to support local every day of the year.

According to the Small Business Administration (SBA) for every dollar spent at a small business in the United States, approximately 67 cents stays in the local community.

The campaign will feature highlight videos of local organizations, social media features, social media contests, and more.

The campaign will look to educate the community on why supporting local is so vital.

The Chamber will focus on four main whys for the campaign.

These four pillars include economic impact, job creation, quality of services and products, and supporting your neighbor.

Community members can participate by posting pictures of themselves with products and/or services they receive from locally owned organizations with #mylovelocalwhy to help support the campaign.

Local organizations can request a Love Local window cling at www.TiffinChamber.com/LoveLocal to proudly display and to identify them as a local business and they will have the opportunity to be featured on the Chamber’s website and social media platforms.

The Chamber encourages the community to put their money where their heart is, in Seneca County.

(pictured above is Kate Hade, owner of Rose & Co. Mercantile)