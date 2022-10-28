Seneca Chamber Second Annual Love Local Campaign

The Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce has announced the launch of its second annual Love Local campaign.

The official campaign will begin on November 1st and is meant to encourage those living in Seneca County to support all things local instead of going out of town or online to non-locally owned and operated entities as the holiday season approaches.

This year the campaign will include social media features, videos, contests, and more.

The campaign will focus on why community members should support local including economic impact, job creation, quality of services and products, and supporting your neighbor.

The Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce encourages the community to support local every day of the year and to put their money with their heart is.

According to the Small Business Administration (SBA) for every dollar spent at a small business in the United States, approximately 67 cents stays in the local community.

(in the pic are Bryan and Laura Wise, owners of Wise Choice Powersports)