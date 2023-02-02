Seneca County Bank Robbed By Armed Suspect

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office says a bank in Bettsville was robbed by an armed suspect.

The sheriff’s office says the person in the surveillance picture entered the Old Fort Bank on Thursday morning and robbed it.

The male suspect ran off and was being sought by the authorities.

The sheriff’s office said it was utilizing K9s and the Highway Patrol air unit to search for the suspect.

Residents are advised to check their cameras and if they have anything of interest or have seen anything, contact the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office at 419-447-3456