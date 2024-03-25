Seneca County Sheriff’s Office Awards

(From the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputy Luke Cantu is the 2023 Deputy of the Year and was selected by his peers for not only last year but in 2022, as well. Deputy Cantu has embodied our Mission & Vision Statement and Core Values through his everyday actions and interactions with the public, whether on a call for service or just talking with someone. His professionalism, willingness to train younger deputies, or his extra duties that he voluntarily does, he is a great role model and all around genuinely nice guy.

Dispatcher Karen Aichholz was selected by her peers as the 2023 Dispatcher of the Year.

Karen is a caring, empathetic, and calming force in our dispatch center. Her years of experience helps to quickly get the calls dispatched and help on the way. Her willingness to ensure that the dispatch center and her co-workers are like family is why she is a “mom” to everyone.

Congratulations to our 2023 Corrections Officer of the Year, Alyssia Hammons, who was selected by her peers for her Teamwork, dedication to her profession, and her great attitude day in and day out.

Alyssia embodies our Mission and Vision statements and exhibits our core values and is a shining example of what we all should be striving for in our jobs.