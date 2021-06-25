Seneca County Wind Energy Project Denied

The Ohio Power Siting Board has denied plans for a wind farm project in Seneca and Sandusky Counties.

In its meeting Thursday, the OPSB denied application filed by Republic Wind, LLC to construct a 200 MW wind farm in Adams, Pleasant, Reed, Scipio, and Thompson townships in Seneca County and York Township in Sandusky County.

The OPSB cited the significant amount of opposition to the project from the public and lawmakers.

State Senator Bill Reineke said it’s gratifying that the OPSB has reached a logical conclusion with regards to the project after an extensive review of the facts and the law and consideration of the overwhelming public concern.

He said he fully supports the decision of the OPSB, particularly in light of the economic and environmental impacts the project would have on the region.

The Seneca Anti-Wind Union organized the public opposition to the project.

“It would appear that all the efforts put forth to fight this project have paid off,” the group said on Facebook.

“Many thanks to EVERYONE who gave of their time and treasure to protect our community. It was a contentious battle and one that we may have to fight again at some point.”