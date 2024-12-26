‘Senior Cheer’ Initiative Brightens Holidays For Local Seniors
(From the United Way of Hancock County)
We have been absolutely delighted by all the Senior Cheer we’ve collected this holiday season — and we know our recipients have been, too!
Thank you to Mr. Bower’s second-graders at Jefferson Primary and his fourth-graders at Chamberlin Hill; Ms. Baumgartner’s first-graders at Northview Primary; Ms. Neuhofs’s Coloring Club at Whittier Elementary; and the Arise Women’s Employee Network at Marathon Petroleum Corporation for all the artwork!
Your beautiful creations and notes of encouragement have been delivered to care facilities throughout Hancock County to help brighten seniors’ holidays!