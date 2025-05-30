Senior Dog Finds New Home After Owner Had To Give Him Up

(From the Humane Society and SPCA of Hancock County)

When Sam came through our doors, he didn’t cry or panic. He simply stood up on his hind legs behind the counter… quietly watching the door his person had just walked out of. As if he thought maybe, just maybe, they’d come right back.

Sam is 14-years-old. He spent his whole life with someone who loved him deeply. But when they had to move into a care facility, they made the hardest decision of all – to let Sam go. Not because they stopped loving him, but because they still did.

That kind of goodbye isn’t something we take lightly. We were entrusted with a beloved friend, a family member.

Sam went to Wet Nose Wednesday, where he stole the show with his gentle eyes and sweet soul. And shortly after, he found a new family. The kind of family that doesn’t see “14 years old” and think “too old.” They saw Sam for who he is, a good boy, still full of love.

Now Sam is home again. Settling in. Safe.

We are grateful to his original person, for 14 years of devotion and for trusting us to carry the love forward.

To the radio team for showcasing Sam and giving him the chance to be seen. Legacy Country Corner 100.5 WKXA @Rex Howard.

And to his adopter, who looked past his age and gave him the one thing he needed most. A soft landing and a warm heart.

Some stories break you a little before they mend you. This was one of them. And we’re so lucky to be part of it.