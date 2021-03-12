Senior Promenade To Be Held For FHS Class Of 2021

While Findlay High School won’t be having a traditional prom this year, they will be holding their first-ever Senior Promenade.

Assistant Principal Christine Siebeneck says the seniors-only event combines the glamour of prom while keeping the seniors safe and healthy during the ongoing pandemic.

She explained why this event is so important for the Senior Class.

She says the evening will consist of a formal dinner, a live band, recognitions, and memories.

The event will give seniors a chance to celebrate their accomplishments, reminisce about their years at FHS, and look forward to their futures.

The Senior Promenade will be held on Saturday, May 15th from 7-11 p.m. in the Findlay High School Courtyard.