Senior Services Levy Up For Renewal In Hancock County

50 North is asking voters to support the renewal of the Senior Services levy in Hancock County

Don Weber is President of the 50 North Board of Trustees.

He says demand for their services has increased by 76 percent since their last levy.

50 North points out, that by 2025, 36 percent of the Hancock County population will be 50 and older.

Homeowners will pay an estimated $3.09 a month for each $100,000 in home value.

The general election is coming up on Tuesday, November 2nd.

