Sensory Santa Night Being Held At Blanchard Valley Center

Hancock County Educational Service Center and Blanchard Valley Center are holding a Sensory Santa event.

The event is an opportunity for children with autism and/or sensory processing disorder to visit with Santa Claus in a quiet, sensory-friendly environment.

Clair McCumber is Parent Mentor at Hancock County Educational Service Center.

She helps families navigate the special education process and find resources within the community.

As Claire mentioned in the audio above, parents will receive a goodie bag of resources to take with them, and hot chocolate and cookies will be available during the event.

The Sensory Santa night is on Wednesday, December 15th from 6 to 7 p.m. at Blanchard Valley Center at 1700 East Sandusky Street in Findlay.

People with questions can contact Claire McCumber at 419-422-7525 ext. 105.