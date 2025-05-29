Series Of Free Family Events Coming To Findlay Neighborhoods

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library)

Hancock County is known for its incredible spirit of collaboration—and here at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library, we’re proud to be part of that tradition.

This summer, we’re teaming up with Hancock Public Health and City of Findlay Parks & Recreation to bring you Summer Connect—a series of seven neighborhood events designed to bring families together through fun, learning, and local resources.

Each event will feature:

-Hands-on activities

-Free books and educational take-home kits

-Connections to local organizations and services

-A welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere

We’re thrilled to work alongside fellow nonprofits, government partners, and community groups to make this happen—because together, we can build a stronger, more connected Hancock County.