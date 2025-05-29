Series Of Free Family Events Coming To Findlay Neighborhoods
(From the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library)
Hancock County is known for its incredible spirit of collaboration—and here at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library, we’re proud to be part of that tradition.
This summer, we’re teaming up with Hancock Public Health and City of Findlay Parks & Recreation to bring you Summer Connect—a series of seven neighborhood events designed to bring families together through fun, learning, and local resources.
Each event will feature:
-Hands-on activities
-Free books and educational take-home kits
-Connections to local organizations and services
-A welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere
We’re thrilled to work alongside fellow nonprofits, government partners, and community groups to make this happen—because together, we can build a stronger, more connected Hancock County.