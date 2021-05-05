Service Event Helps Get Community Gardens Ready

As part of the United Way of Hancock County‘s Days of Caring service event this week, volunteers are helping get the Community Gardens in Findlay ready for the season.

The United Way’s Taylor Coote says the garden project started 11 years ago as part of the United Way’s Halt Hunger initiative and every year they get more gardeners coming out.

She says people who get a plot are allowed to plant whatever they want on their plot to feed their own families or to donate back to the community.

Taylor says, over the past five years, more than 23,000 pounds of fresh produce from the garden has been donated to area food pantries.

When we spoke with Taylor at the Community Gardens on Wednesday (below) six Marathon employees were helping other garden volunteers get the garden ready for the season.