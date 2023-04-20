Several Departments Respond To Fire At Pallet Yard
Several fire departments responded to a fire at Findlay Pallet on Thursday afternoon.
The business is located at 300 East Bigelow Avenue in Findlay and the road was shut down at the railroad tracks as firefighters responded.
The Findlay Fire Department posted on its Facebook page thanking firefighters from various departments for their help, including Washington and Allen Township.
The fire department says there was great teamwork and collaboration between the responding departments.