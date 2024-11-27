Several Fraud And Scam Complaints Being Investigated

(From the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office)

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating numerous cases of fraud and scam complaints.

The suspects in the investigations are contacting victims via telephone, posing as family members, court employees, law enforcement officers, and agents of several different federal agencies.

While speaking with the victims, they sound legitimate and convincing.

Many of the victims are requested to provide cash, gift cards, or several different types of electronic transactions, sometimes in the form of Cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin.

Cash transactions have reportedly been conducted at residences, parking lots and outside of closed businesses. Not only does a theft occur, these types of transactions place victims in incredibly unsafe, potentially dangerous situations, and should always be avoided.

Although anyone could fall victim to the scams, the victims targeted are typically elderly.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone that no legitimate court employee, law enforcement officer or federal agent will request anyone to conduct financial business through the form of gift cards or cryptocurrency.

Additionally, cash will not be accepted anywhere other than in-person at a legitimate, official building and only by a clearly identifiable official employee.

If you have any additional information related to or believe you or a loved one have fallen victim to this type of scam, please contact your local law enforcement agency.

For the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, call 419-422-2424.

Detective Aaron J. Smith L49

Hancock County Sheriff’s Office