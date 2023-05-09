Several Road Projects Ongoing In Findlay

The City of Findlay is reminding residents that numerous road construction projects are underway throughout the city and short delays are possible.

The status of some of the projects is weather and contractor schedule permitting.

Listed below are some of the projects and the restrictions that result from the ongoing projects.

These restrictions are ongoing May 8, 2023, through May 12, 2023.

HILLSHAFER DRIVE – Crosshill Drive to just east of Cresthaven – Hillshafer Drive will be closed to through traffic from Crosshill Drive to just east of Cresthaven for curb replacement.

HIGHPOINT LANE/WADDLE – Main Street to W. Bigelow Ave – Highpoint Lane and Waddle will be closed to through traffic from Main Street to Bigelow Avenue for curb replacement.

CAPITOL LANE – Highpoint Lane to cul-de-sac – Capitol Lane will be closed to through traffic from Highpoint Lane to cul-de-sac for curb replacement.

RECTOR AVENUE – Main Street to dead end – Rector Avenue will be closed to through traffic from Main Street to dead end for curb replacement.

STATE ROUTE 568 – Bright Road to County Road 236 – The westbound lane of State Route 568 will be closed from 8am to 5pm from Bright Road to CR 236. The eastbound lane will remain open.

BRIGHT ROAD – Fostoria Avenue to Production Drive – Bright Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction from Fostoria Avenue to Production Drive for curb replacement.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if possible as short delays are expected.

The Engineering Department will release updates on information and schedules when it becomes available. People with questions about any of the projects can contact the city at 419-424-7121.