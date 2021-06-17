Local News WFIN Top Story 

Severe Storm Threat For Friday

WFIN

The National Weather Service says some severe thunderstorms are possible for Findlay, Hancock County and the surrounding area on Friday.

Forecasters say storms that blow through on Friday could contain damaging wind gusts, large hail and even an isolated tornado is possible.

The storms could also dump a lot of rain.

The storm threat continues into Friday night, and then Saturday will be partly sunny with a slight chance of a storm.

 