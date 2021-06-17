Severe Storm Threat For Friday
The National Weather Service says some severe thunderstorms are possible for Findlay, Hancock County and the surrounding area on Friday.
Forecasters say storms that blow through on Friday could contain damaging wind gusts, large hail and even an isolated tornado is possible.
The storms could also dump a lot of rain.
The storm threat continues into Friday night, and then Saturday will be partly sunny with a slight chance of a storm.
Strong winds are possible with severe thunderstorms tomorrow, which can cause power outages. Be prepared for a power outage by checking your emergency kit and making sure it has everything you need. pic.twitter.com/cW5iahymB3
— NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) June 17, 2021