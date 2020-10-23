Hancock County is included in a Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued by the National Weather Service.

The watch includes all of northwest Ohio and goes until 9 p.m. Friday.

Forecasters say some of the storms that are forming along a cold front may approach severe limits with damaging winds and small hail the main threats.

After this line of storms moves through, the weekend is looking decent, with partly sunny skies and a high around 50 Saturday and low 50s Sunday.