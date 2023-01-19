Local News Powered by VisitFindlay.com WFIN Top Story 

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued

Findlay and Hancock County are included in a Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued by the National Weather Service.

The watch is in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday.

Forecasters say strong, damaging winds are the primary threat but a tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

The greatest severe threat is from 4 to 8 p.m.

 

 