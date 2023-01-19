Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued
Findlay and Hancock County are included in a Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued by the National Weather Service.
The watch is in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday.
Forecasters say strong, damaging winds are the primary threat but a tornado or two cannot be ruled out.
The greatest severe threat is from 4 to 8 p.m.
Storms have already initiated across Indiana this afternoon. These storms will move eastward into our area this evening with the greatest severe weather threat between 4 and 8 PM. SPC has expanded the coverage area of the enhanced risk (3/5) north and east. #ohwx #pawx pic.twitter.com/o5tMFCQO3w
— NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) January 19, 2023