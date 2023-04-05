Local News Powered by VisitFindlay.com WFIN Top Story 

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch that includes Findlay and Hancock County.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch goes until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Forecasters say wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour are possible, along with some hail and even a few tornadoes are possible.

For the latest forecast and watches and warnings click here.

 