Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch that includes Findlay and Hancock County.
The Severe Thunderstorm Watch goes until 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Forecasters say wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour are possible, along with some hail and even a few tornadoes are possible.
