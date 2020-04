Findlay and Hancock County are included in a Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued by the National Weather Service.

The watch goes from 9 o’clock Tuesday night until 3 o’clock Wednesday morning.

Forecasters say a line of severe thunderstorms will bring the threat of large hail and damaging winds.

Localized flooding is also a threat as is an isolated tornado.

The main time period for the threat is from 10pm to 3am.