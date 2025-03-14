Severe Weather Awareness Week Statewide Tornado Drill

As part of Severe Weather Awareness Week (March 16 – 22) Hancock County and the City of Findlay will be participating in the Statewide Tornado Drill on Wednesday, March 19th at 9:50 a.m.

At that time the county’s and city’s outdoor warning sirens will be tested, weather permitting. If bad weather is in the forecast the test will be canceled.

Regular testing of Hancock County’s outdoor warning sirens occurs on the first Monday of the month at 10 a.m.

The sirens are activated when a Tornado Warning is issued by the National Weather Service, if there is a sighting of a tornado or funnel cloud by public safety personnel, or there is a report of property damage or injuries from severe storms or tornadoes.

Officials point out that the outdoor warning sirens are an outdoor warning device and not designed to necessarily alert someone inside a building.

The sirens mean to seek shelter and to tune to your local TV and radio station for further weather information.