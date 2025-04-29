Severe Weather Preparedness Reminder From City Of Findlay

(From Findlay Police Chief James Mathias)

In anticipation of inclement weather expected to move through our area this afternoon, the City of Findlay would like to remind all residents about the importance of being weather-ready and the resources available for receiving emergency alerts.

The City maintains 16 outdoor warning sirens strategically located throughout the community. These sirens are intended to provide an audio alert for individuals who are outdoors and may not have immediate access to other forms of notification such as television, radio, or cell phones.

Recently, the City completed Phase 1 of a two-phase siren replacement project, replacing 8 of the 16 sirens with new upgraded systems. The remaining 8 sirens are fully operational and scheduled for replacement in the future.

Following the installation, 5 of the 8 newly installed sirens inadvertently activated without cause last Friday evening. In response, the City’s internal team, along with the contractors responsible for the installation, conducted a thorough evaluation of the equipment yesterday.

All systems, including the new sirens, have been reset, tested, and verified to be operating properly.

We want to emphasize that any activation of the outdoor warning sirens should be treated as an actual emergency.

Upon hearing a siren, immediately seek shelter and refer to trusted weather resources for additional information.

Please continue to be diligent by utilizing multiple sources of alerts and updates to stay prepared for any weather event or emergency situation.

The preparedness, safety, and security of our community remain the City’s top priorities.

Stay safe, Findlay.