Severe Weather Threat
Severe storms are expected to make their way across northwest Ohio on Wednesday.
WTOL-11 meteorologists are reporting that the greatest threat will be from noon to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
Strong winds will be the main concern, but the storms could also contain hail and a few tornadoes are possible.
It will also be a windy day, with wind gusts around 40 miles per hour possible.
Get the latest forecast and watches and warnings by clicking here.
Wednesday will bring ALERT DAY weather with chances for strong winds and severe storms. Catch up on what you'll need to know about the volatile weather headed our way: https://t.co/3y7TOeIvxk
— WTOL 11 (@WTOL11Toledo) April 4, 2023
With the potential for severe weather, including a couple of tornadoes Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening, now is the time to review your safety plan. Be sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings & know where you will go if a warning is issued. pic.twitter.com/iRKXfuLUxu
— NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) April 4, 2023