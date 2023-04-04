Severe Weather Threat

Severe storms are expected to make their way across northwest Ohio on Wednesday.

WTOL-11 meteorologists are reporting that the greatest threat will be from noon to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Strong winds will be the main concern, but the storms could also contain hail and a few tornadoes are possible.

It will also be a windy day, with wind gusts around 40 miles per hour possible.

Get the latest forecast and watches and warnings by clicking here.

Wednesday will bring ALERT DAY weather with chances for strong winds and severe storms. Catch up on what you'll need to know about the volatile weather headed our way: https://t.co/3y7TOeIvxk — WTOL 11 (@WTOL11Toledo) April 4, 2023