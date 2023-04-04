Local News Powered by VisitFindlay.com WFIN Top Story 

Severe Weather Threat

Severe storms are expected to make their way across northwest Ohio on Wednesday.

WTOL-11 meteorologists are reporting that the greatest threat will be from noon to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Strong winds will be the main concern, but the storms could also contain hail and a few tornadoes are possible.

It will also be a windy day, with wind gusts around 40 miles per hour possible.

