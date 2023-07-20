Severe Weather Threat
The National Weather Service says we could get some severe thunderstorms on Thursday.
The weather service has placed much of Ohio in an Enhanced Risk for severe storms, which is level 3 out of 5 on the severe scale.
Threats include wind gusts of 70 miles per hour, large hail, heavy rainfall and isolated tornadoes.
The greatest risk is after 4 p.m, according to WTOL’s Chris Vickers.
Click here for the latest forecast and weather alerts.
There is now an ENHANCED RISK of severe thunderstorms for our area. An enhanced risk is 3 out of 5 on the severe level scale.
Threats include VERY LARGE Hail over 2” in diameter, damaging winds over 70 mph and isolated tornadoes! Be weather aware. Greatest risk after 4 pm. pic.twitter.com/8SEP2QIh59
— Chris Vickers (@ChrisWTOL) July 20, 2023