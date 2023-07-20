Severe Weather Threat

The National Weather Service says we could get some severe thunderstorms on Thursday.

The weather service has placed much of Ohio in an Enhanced Risk for severe storms, which is level 3 out of 5 on the severe scale.

Threats include wind gusts of 70 miles per hour, large hail, heavy rainfall and isolated tornadoes.

The greatest risk is after 4 p.m, according to WTOL’s Chris Vickers.

